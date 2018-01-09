Louth Indoor Bowls Club pair forge ahead in midweek league

Two good wins for Wendy Fernie and Simon Reeson put them in a commanding position at the top of the Tuesday Mixed Pairs League at Louth Indoor Bowls Club last week.

They ground out a 15-10 victory over second-placed Val and Brian Sherry, and then eased to a 23-7 win against Alice Ashwood and Alan Watson to open up a six-point gap.

Jean Dracass and John Welsh beat third-placed Carol and Colin Smith to make it a three-way battle for second spot.

* In the Morning Triples League, Waltham maintained their six-point advantage with a comfortable 16-11 win against Webbos who only reduced the arrears in the closing stages.

Castaways beat Sturgeons 20-10 to stay six points clear of third-placed JCB who carved out a 18-5 win against Crackerbarrels.

Division Two leaders Fledglings scrambled to a 15-14 win over rivals Wise Guys to stay five points ahead of Scorpions who beat Pips 18-7.

And at the bottom there was a first win for the Magpies trio of Frank Bridge, John Clayton and Wendy Porter who beat Pips 15-10.

* In the Mixed Fours there was a narrow 12-10 win for leaders Half A Mo who came good at the end to fight off Barracudas and stay one point ahead of SOS who were never in danger during their 34-9 victory over Warreners.

Wickaholics stayed in the hunt by beating Dreamers 24-8.

* There was an excellent game in the Friday Mixed Pairs between the second and third-placed duos which ended 17-17.

Rachael Stanley and Mike Norton had led 13-0, but a change of position by their opponents, which saw Carol Kelly go skip with husband Keith at lead, worked wonders.

The result keeps them in second spot, two points ahead of their opponents.

In Division Two, the top two pairs have the same number of points with Wendy and Vic White taking first place on shots difference after beating Eileen Rayner and Graham Wood 30-5.

Elsewhere, Bernice Culham and Horace Cope scraped home 11-10 against Maureen Rice and Geoff Ford.