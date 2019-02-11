Louth Indoor Bowls Club power on in County League with third straight win

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s men’s over 60s team registered their third successive County League victory with a good home win against second-placed Boston A.

The hosts won on four of the five rinks, but a heavy defeat on the remaining rink meant the overall aggregate score was pretty close, with Louth just edging home by 91 shots to 85.

The best winning rink for the home team was that of Keith Kelly, Tony Powell, John Readman and Peter Hill which won 21-10.

Colin Smith’s rink won by nine shots, while the two rinks skipped by Alan Watson and George Willoughby each won by three.

* There was also good news from one of the ladies’ rinks which travelled to Boston for the EBF play-offs.

Gill Leverton, Brenda True and Barbara Shufflebotham won their quarter-final against a Horncastle trio, and followed up by beating a Sleaford rink in the semi-final.

They travel to Lincoln on March 9 for the finals.

* At club level, an important match at the top of the Evening Fours League saw APS beat Fast Shippers 13-9.

The win opened an eight-point gap over their rivals, albeit having played two games more.

At the other end of the table, Stags moved off the bottom after beating Wayouts 22-7 as the two teams swapped places.

* Ladies’ League leaders Canaries just came out on top in their ding-dong battle against Tyros, eventually winning 16-13.

The result maintained a five-point advantage over Jaytones who won 20-7 against Ladybirds.

* Division Two of the Morning Triples League is proving one of the closest contests across all the leagues, with just six points separating all six teams.

The top two both suffered defeats as leaders Backwoodsmen were chopped down 20-7 by Louth, and Pips were squeezed out 18-13 by Not So Hotspurs who are now only three points adrift at the bottom, but with two games in hand.