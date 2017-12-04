Louth Indoor Bowls Club: Rare county league win for B team

There were contrasting results for two of Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s County Mixed League teams at the weekend.

Louth’s B team recorded a rare victory at home against Lincoln B, but the A team suffered a heavy defeat at Stamford.

Despite winning on just two of the five rinks at home, the B team won on aggregate shots by 105 to 87 thanks to the rink of Rachael Stanley, Andrew McMaster, Stuart Robinson and Rita Jackson who amassed a 38-8 victory.

The rink skipped by Dave Stringer were comfortable in their 18-13 win, despite their opponents winning the last three ends.

* The A team lost on four rinks at Stamford with two of them going down heavily by 26 and 24 shots respectively.

Louth did manage one rink win after a tight tussle.

Skipped by Allan Dent, and including Val Sherry, Paul Hayman and Wendy Blyth, they scored a five to go 14-11 up before their opponents grabbed two threes to retake the lead.

But an amazing finish saw Louth score on the final end to win 18-17.

* Highlights of the club’s league games from last week included an 16-8 win for Simon Reeson and Liz Draper against Jeff and Joan Baker in the Australian Pairs.

The victory maintained their 100 per cent record and put them four points clear.

In Division Two, a 23-13 win over Tina Reeson and Martin Green maintained the flawless record for Tony Musson and Harry Putland, and in Division Three, Keith and Carol Kelly made it seven wins out of seven with a 21-5 victory over Chris Neve and Richard Tyrell.

* In the Friday Mixed Pairs, Irene Bailey and stand-in partner Dave Roper had an excellent 19-6 win against an out-of-touch Mike Norton and Rachael Stanley.

At the top, Colin and Carol Smith were held to a 14-14 draw by Harry Putland and substitute partner Tina Reeson, but they still went one point clear as second-placed Tony Nielson an Yvonne Cooper were beaten 11-10 by Keith and Carol Kelly.