Louth Indoor Bowls Club shade Scunthorpe in County League

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s men’s over 60s team just came out on top after a close County League match at home against Scunthorpe.

The hosts shaded the aggregate shots score, 99-90.

There was a decisive 27-10 win by the rink of Bob Ledgerwood, Paul Hayman, Mally Hewson and Barry Jordan, while George Willoughby’s rink also won, 22-17, and Colin Smith’s rink scraped through by one shot.

Deficits on the other two rinks were kept down which helped the cause.

* In the club’s leagues, the tight battle continues at the top of the Evening Fours where APS have gone a point clear after catching up with their game in hand.

Two sweet victories over Questors (30-12) and Roundheads (32-6) saw them move ahead of Fast Shippers who survived their clash against fourth-placed Chalkers by winning 17-14.

Third-placed Blossom Way were given a hard time by Wayouts, but survived the last end to win 15-14.

* The top two teams in the Ladies’ League both won, with Canaries retaining a two-point lead after beating Woodentops 13-7.

Tyros enjoyed a simple 18-7 victory over Flyers to stay second, but third-placed Follies lost ground when beaten 15-19 by Anglers.

Bottom team Birdies put in a five-star performance against Jaytones, with their trio of Janice Hexton, Jenny Cornwall and Wendy White producing a 18-4 victory.

* There are new leaders of the Friday Mixed Pairs where a 27-10 win for Rachael Stanley and Mike Norton over Yvonne Cooper and Tony Nielson put the squeeze on their rivals.

The result saw them take top spot on shots difference ahead of Carol and Colin Smith who lost 24-16 to Sylvia Stainton and Tony Musson, but the Smiths have two games in hand.

There could have been three pairs tied on equal points, but Carol and Keth Kelly found themselves in dire straits against Wendy Blyth and Alan Watson, and despite a late fightback went down 15-14.

Wrong biases are usually few and far between but there were two notables examples by experienced players last week.

Tony Musson produced one in the above pairs game, while Fast Shippers’ captain Chris Hanslip suffered the embarrassment during his team’s 27-8 win against Questors in an Evening Triples game.