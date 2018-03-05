Louth Indoor Bowls Club to host EBA county finals

Louth Indoor Bowling Club’s Mixed B team recorded a rare aggregate shots victory in their county match at home to Grantham when winning on three of the five rinks.

A big 33-8 win by the rink comprising of Robin Barrow, Barry Jordan, Yvonne Cooper and Rachael Stanley certainly helped the cause.

There was a 10-shot win for the rink of Dave Stringer, Bernice Culham, Stuart Robinson and Anne Burchell, while the rink of John and Vera Readman, Barry Toyn, and Joan Baker managed a three-shot win in the overall 104 shots to 81 victory.

* At club level, Peter and Gill Fletcher regained second spot in Division Three of the Friday Mixed Pairs with two victories.

Playing a catch-up game they only just got the better of John and Maureen Robinson, 13-12, in an excellent contest which put them a point ahead of Jeff and Joan Baker who they then beat 18-5 in a slightly one-sided encounter.

The one game played in Division Two saw Vic and Wendy White beat Patrick O’Mahony and Judith Walker 28-12 to move within two points of second-placed Horace Cope and Bernice Culham.

* Terry Cornwall and Barbara Shufflebotham moved two points clear at the top of the Tuesday Mixed Pairs with a 15-11 win against Ray and Sue Green, but second-placed Derek and Sylvia Woodforth have two games in hand.

* The county EBF finals will be staged at Louth IBC on Sunday with 11 separate games played over three sessions, starting at 9.30am.

The first session features Louth club members Allan Dent (snr), Alan Dent (jnr) and Jeff McCue who team up in the men’s rinks to take on a strong triple from Lincoln.

If you’ve never seen or played the game, it will be a chance to see some of the better county players in action.