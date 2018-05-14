Louth Indoor Bowls: Dreamers go top as Wishful slip up

Dreamers moved one point clear at the top of the Morning Triples league at Louth Indoor Bowls Club with a comfortable 30-3 victory over Puffins.

Previous leaders Wishful, meanwhile, were beaten 15-5 by Matelots, but then defeated In A Minute 16-8 in the second round of games as Dreamers were being held to a 8-8 draw by Two Plus One.

The results mean the teams are level on points, but Dreamers have a better shots difference.

Kestrels were denied top spot by a 11-9 defeat in a close contest against Mudlarks, but then beat Otters 17-9 to stay two points behind the leaders with a game in hand.

Otters also stayed in contention as they edged a tough game against Wasps, 12-11, and Matelots are also in the mix after beating Mudlarks 17-8.

* In Group A of the Australian Pairs, Pat and Barry Stephenson are the only duo with a 100 per cent record as they hung on to win 15-12 against Bobbie and Keith Mumby-Croft.

Four pairs remain two points behind, with second-placed Gill and Pete Fletcher losing their unbeaten record when a last-end decider saw Liz Draper and Tony Powell win 15-14 to move up to fourth.

Jean Holdsworth and Wendy Porter are third after beating Derek Blow and Terry Cornwall 16-10, while Anne and Charlie Briggs lost their unbeaten record and dropped to fifth when losing 22-4 to Linda and Martin Oldfield.

* Two pairs have 100 per cent records in Group B where Rachael Stanley and Malcolm Pearce took over at the top on shots difference after two solid victories.

They defeated Jane Scott and Sue Gurbutt 22-6, and then won 23-3 against previously unbeaten Jean and Fred Bradley.

Yvonne Cooper and Chas Dewar are second after a rather more interesting 11-8 win against Barrie Scott and David Yates.