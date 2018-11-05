Louth Indoor Bowls: SOS hang on to top spot

There were some very important games across all leagues at Louth Indoor Bowls Club last week and none more so than in the Mixed Fours where just two points separate the top six teams.

SOS just hung on to top spot on shots difference after scraping a 15-14 win against Dreamers who slipped to third as a result.

Half A Mo nipped into second place after beating Smilers 19-12, while Barracudas moved up to fourth, swapping places with Falcons who they beat 17-12.

* A top-of-the-table clash in the Evening Fours saw APS go two points clear after edging a 13-12 win against Fast Shippers who dropped a place to third.

Roundheads charged into second spot with a 22-8 victory over Stags.

* Friday Mixed Pairs leaders Rachael Stanley and Mike Norton remained unbeaten after winning 17-8 against the out-of-form duo of Sylvia Stainton and substitute partner Tony Willoughby.

Division Two leaders Anne Burchell and Ian Bertram escaped with a 16-13 win over Gill and Pete Fletcher thanks to a score of four shots on the final end.

* There was a big game in the Evening Triples where leaders Jackos just got the better of rivals Blossom Way in a 14-12 thriller, and also beat BRSA 19-15 to open up a four-point gap.

* In the Ladies’ League, a game of changing fortunes saw Canaries stay on the top perch after hanging on to beat Tyros 12-11.

* A special mention goes to Square Pegs, bottom of Division Two in the Men’s Over 60s League, who got their first points when Michael Kerrigan, Jim Murray and Tony Hunter hung on to beat leaders Dinamo Kebab 10-9.

* The club have a social evening on Saturday, November 17 at 7pm with basket meal and horse racing, all for £6.

Entry is by ticket only, available from the club.