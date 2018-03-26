Louth Indoor Bowls: Waltham seal triples crown

Two more league titles were decided last week at Louth Indoor Bowls Club when Waltham were confirmed as champions of the Morning Triples, and Wendy Blyth and Alan Watson clinched the Friday Mixed Pairs title.

Waltham scraped a 11-10 win against Sturgeons as Castaways finished as runners-up despite being beaten 15-14 by Crackerbarrels.

The Watson/Blyth pairing won a catch-up game 17-9 against Brenda True and Tony Powell to clinch the pairs title.

It was perhaps just as well as they then lost their final game 17-13 to runners-up Rachael Stanley and Mike Norton who finished just one point behind.

In the second division, just two points separate the top three pairs where Bernice Culham and Horace Cope took a one-point lead when beating Mary Barker and George Snowball 19-14.

Second-placed Lorraine Evans and Malcolm Wade have finished their games, but can be pipped for the runners-up spot after Wendy and Vic White beat Jean Holdsworth and Andrew McMaster 13-10 to move within a point with one game to play.

* Fast Shippers now only top the Evening Fours on shots difference.

The Shippers didn’t have a game last week and second-placed APS took advantage by winning 19-5 against Chalkers who now appear to have blown their chance of a top-two finish.

* In the Ladies’ League, Canaries held off a late fightback from Birdies to win 15-11 and retain a three-point lead at the top.

Second-placed Follies secured what could be an important 16-9 victory over third-placed Tyros who slipped three points behind.

Anglers still have an outside chance of second spot after they beat Woodentops 18-8.

* Last weekend the club were represented in the county ladies’ fours quarter-finals at Spalding.

But despite an excellent effort after falling 13-4 behind, the team of Tina Reeson, Rachael Stanley, Chris Hanslip and Irene Bailey were beaten 20-17 by a strong home four of Ruby Hill, Chelsea Tomlin, Lauren Finbow and Danielle Wild.

This Saturday sees the county semi-finals at Stamford where Rachael Stanley teams up with Simon Reeson in the mixed pairs, while Allan Dent plays in the men’s over 60s singles.