Louth Indoor Bowls: Wayouts spring surprise on leaders

The most notable result from last week’s games at Louth Indoor Bowls Club was in the Evening Fours where Wayouts recorded only their second victory when beating table-toppers Chalkers 16-10.

Victory for the team of D. Gladding, B. Toyn, J. Dawson and A. Cave saw the leaders’ advantage cut to two points, but it could have been worse had second-placed Blossom Way not drawn 13-all with Alford.

Fast Shippers defeated APS 21-18 to pinch third spot from their opponents.

* Ladies’ League leaders Canaries looked to be heading for defeat against second-placed Flyers before launching a comeback.

Their trio of Sally Coultas, Mo Dewar and Sheila Webster staged a Houdini-style escape by scoring seven shots over the last two ends to win 17-16 and open up a six-point gap over their rivals.

* In the Mixed Fours there was a comfortable 30-8 win for SOS over Dreamers which kept them at the top on shots difference ahead of Half A Mo who managed to win a tight game 12-6 against third-placed Wickaholics.

* Keith and Carol Kelly took over at the top of the Friday Mixed Pairs when coming good late on to win 19-18 against Sylvia Stainton and Michael Cheese.

The result put them a point ahead of Colin and Carol Smith who didn’t play and have two games in hand to catch up on.

Division Two leaders Dave Evans and Malcolm Wade weren’t in action and saw their advantage cut to three points as Vic White and stand-in partner Wendy Fernie enjoyed a 24-9 win over Graham Wood and Eileen Rayner.

Third-placed Horace and Bernice Cope lost the chance to pinch second spot when edged out 14-13 by Peter and Joan Hill.

* The club has had a difficult time over the past few weeks with health issues and a sickness bug affecting members and disrupting the fixtures.

But it is hoped team captains will now be able to catch up with their outstanding games.