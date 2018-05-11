Louth Indoor Tennis Centre juniors claim nationwide tournament wins

In a busy start to the summer season, Louth Indoor Tennis Centre has fielded both male and female teams, ranging from under 7s right through to veterans.

All of them have made encouraging starts to their campaigns, including the men’s team who are competing at regional level of team tennis for the first time.

They have also seen strong individual performances from members Jane Hunter, Ryan Scaman, Oscar Ess and Anna Maria Broskov Larsen all of whom won grade three or four tournaments, across the country, during the Easter school holidays.

The summer coaching program is now up and running, and anyone of any level or ability interested in playing competitively or socially at anytime, inside or outside, should call Janet on (01507) 609523.