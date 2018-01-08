Louth motorcycle racer Peter Hickman wins national award

Louth racer Peter Hickman has been named Roads Racer of the Year by popular biking website bikesportnews.com

Hickman took the title by a landslide majority after polling more than 40 per cent of the overall vote, which took place in December.

The 30-year-old took five Isle of Man TT podiums in 2017 and three Ulster GP wins, plus a very close second place at the Macau GP in what was a scorching season for the Lincolnshire rider.

He bagged 43.91 per cent of the vote to win from Glenn Irwin who took second place with 16.72 per cent of the ballot.

Hickman, who recently signed for a second season with Smiths Racing BMW, also ended the British Superbike championship in a personal best position of fourth.

He is now looking forward to building on this in the new season which kicks off at Donington Park over the Easter weekend at the end of March.