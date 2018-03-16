Louth pupil tops qualifiers for national dressage finals

Young rider Eliza Alex earned praise from a British Dressage representative as she qualified for the finals of a prestigious competition.

The 12-year-old qualified for the second round of the Winter Dengie Dressage competition, and went to Brackenhurst Equestrian Centre on Sunday to compete for a place at the prestigious championships at Addington Manor, in April.

Eliza and her prize pony Flash EMN-180315-150430002

Eliza travelled with four fellow members of the South Wold North Pony Club and went up against 30 rivals in her class, from as far afield as Northampton and Buxton.

The King Edward VI Grammar School pupil won it with a cracking score of 71.8 per cent with a display which drew confidence-boosting comments by judge Vikki Hayton, who is also a British Dressage youth assessor.

Her report read: “A beautifully presented test and a pleasure to judge. You have a lovely rapport with your pony.”