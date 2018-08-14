Louth racer Hickman named Ulster GP Man of the Meeting

Man of the moment Peter Hickman claimed two wins and a second place at the Ulster GP on Saturday before the weather forced the meeting to be abandoned.

Despite still suffering from the after-effects of the kidney infection which put him in hospital prior to the two races at Thruxton just days earlier, the Louth rider was declared Man of the Meeting and lifted the Darren Lindsay Trophy for the second year running.

On Thursday, the weather played its part in the first race when the first Supersport race was halted by heavy rain.

After a four-hour delay the race finally got back under way, but conditions were poor with the track neither fully wet nor dry.

Hickman decided to err on the side of caution and was third at the halfway stage of the first lap before dropping back to fifth where he remained for the duration of the six-lap affair.

On Saturday, Hickman started the Superstock race from the front row and took the lead at Joey’s Windmill on lap one.

He led for the first two laps before Dean Harrison took over on lap three.

Harrison started lap five in the lead, but Hickman passed him at the Flying Kilo just as a red flag brought the race to an early end.

As the race had gone two-thirds distance a result was declared on positions at the end of lap four with Harrison given the win and Hickman a very close second.

The Supersport race was up next and Hickman started from the second row.

He didn’t get the best of starts and slipped back to seventh, but quickly recovered to slot into third place at the first corner, and then hit the front at the end of the lap.

He totally dominated the race and pulled clear from the pack to take the win by a 7.935secs advantage from Lee Johnston.

Next up was the first of two Superbike races, with Hickman taking the lead on the second lap only for the red flag to halt the race.

After another long delay to clear the track and let rain pass through they were off again.

Hickman took the lead on the first lap, but was pushed back to second by Conor Cummins.

On lap two Hickman once again took the lead and this time made it stick.

Cummins fell on lap three, leaving Hickman clear, but the rain returned and again the red flag halted the race, with a result being called and Hickman taking the win.

The Lincolnshire racer now turns his attention to the British Superbike round at his home track of Cadwell Park this weekend.

Timetable: Friday – free practice one 10.15am, free practice two 3.25pm; Saturday – free practice three 10am, qualifying 4pm; Sunday – warm-up 9.35am, race one 18 laps 1.30pm, race two 18 laps 4.30pm.