Louth racer Hickman set for Macau GP hat-trick bid

Louth Superbike racer Peter Hickman is making final preparations before flying out to Asia this week, seeking a third win at the high-speed Macau GP.

Hickman will be riding the Smiths Racing BMW which carried him to an historic win in the Senior TT at the Isle of Man TT races earlier this year, where he recorded an average speed of 135.452mph.

The stellar performances gave him the title of fastest road racer in the world.

He will be aiming for victory at Macau, which will give him a clean sweep in the major International road race events this year (North West 200, Isle of Man TT, Ulster GP and Macau GP).

The former Portuguese colony of Macau is a near neighbour of Hong Kong, with racing taking part on the 3.8 mile Guia street circuit which is recognised as one of the most demanding in the world.

Hickman is to partner eight-times Macau winner Michael Rutter in the Aspire-Ho team, although he will be riding the Smiths Racing BMW, while Rutter is to ride the Honda RCV213V-S.

Hickman explained: “Although I am part of the Aspire-Ho team I am running my Smiths Racing BMW and will have my usual crew there to support me.

“Of course I am gunning for my third win, but nothing is certain at Macau.

“It’s a very demanding circuit with some very fast straights, but also some sharp twisting corners.

“But I will be doing my best to bring the trophy home.”

Hickman rode to victory in both the 2015 and 2016 Macau GP and was runner-up to Glenn Irwin last year in the shortened race which was marred by the tragic accident that took the life of Nottingham rider Dan Hegarty.

Practice takes place on Thursday and Friday, November 15 and 16, with the race taking place the following day.