Louth rider Ros Canter looks to build on Badminton breakthrough

Ros Canter returns to Badminton this weekend aiming to build on her brilliant breakthrough at last year’s four-star event.

The three-day event rider, from Hallington, completed the prestigious competition for the first time 12 month ago, securing an impressive fifth-place finish against the world’s best horse and rider combinations.

She returns with leading ride Allstar B, with whom she made her senior international debut last June at the European Championships, in Strzegom, Poland.

The combination secured another fine fifth place individually, while winning a team gold medal.

Canter, who is sixth in the FEI world rider rankings, also rode another of her horses, Zenshera, to two top-10 finishes in his first four-star events at Luhmuhlen, Germany, and Pau, in France.

“He is big and I am small, but he’s a very giving and generous horse,” she said. “He loved Badminton last year because he has such a big stride.”

The dressage begins on Thursday and continues on Friday, with cross country to follow on Saturday before Sunday’s finale in the show jumping arena.