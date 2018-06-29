Louth school makes a splash at national swimming finals

Louth school swimmers were in record-breaking mood as they stepped up to the national stage.

St Michael’s Primary School competed at the English Schools Swimming Association (ESSA) National Finals at Ponds’ Forge, in Sheffield, after qualifying via the East Midlands Area Finals.

The young team broke all school records to make it to the B final at Sheffield, and finished a best-ever position of 11th overall out of tens of thousands of primary schools in the country.

Headteacher Paul Fox said: “It was a fantastic achievement; they will be hoping to break into the country’s top 10 next year!”

* St Michael’s deputy headteacher John Marritt is pictured with the successful squad.