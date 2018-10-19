Louth school sharpshooters crowned district netball champions

St Michael’s Primary School netball players who returned victorious from the Louth Area Sports Partnership High 5 Tournament.

Children from across the district gathered at King Edward VI School for the tournament who took part in some very closely contested matches between Caistor Primary, St Michael’s, East Wold Primary, Lacey Gardens Junior School, and North Somercotes Primary.

The juniors all had to conquer tricky blustery conditions as well as their opponents, and Having topped their respective leagues, St Michael’s went through to face Caistor in the final.

A single goal was enough to give the Louth school the title, 1-0.

St Michael’s School runners were also among the prizes, winning two of the four races at the district primary schools cross country championships.