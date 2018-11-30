Louth sidecar pair make history with fourth straight British title

The champion sidecar team of Louth passenger Jevan Walmsley and driver Peter Founds will bid for an unprecedented fourth straight British title next season after confirming their plans for 2019.

The pair were crowned the British F2 champions for a third year running this season, a feat only achieved once before by Tom Hanks.

Founds and Walmsley will be gunning for an historic fourth straight title next season EMN-181128-172746002

Walmsley and Founds, from Cheshire, have persevered with a totally different chassis this season, achieving their success despite no testing outside of championship rounds.

Next season they will also race at the TT and Southern 100 on the Isle of Man as well as the on roads of Europe.

The pair are hoping to display their championship-winning sidecar in Louth to allow local supporters to have a closer look.

Jevan said: “We would like to thank everyone from Louth who have helped us achieve our championship success; without their help these goals can’t be achieved.”

Louth supporters for 2018 were Rod and Howard from RandY Motors, Phil and Lesley from Waldo Graphics, and Marcus and Sharon from Parkinson’s Fish Shop.

* Any local businesses interested in helping Team Founds Racing, can have their name and logo on the machine.

Call Mick Walmsley for details on 07540 690793.