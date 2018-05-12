Louth sidecar racer Jev Walmsley grabs Cadwell Park win

Sidecar champion Jevan Walmsley and driver Peter Founds enjoyed a successful weekend in round two of the British F2 Championships at Cadwell Park.

Louth passenger Walmsley, racing at his local circuit, helped the combination to a win and a second place as they seek to defend their British title.

The pair are still coming to terms with a new chassis and continued testing while racing as Team Founds 72 warm up the machine for the Isle of Man TT races.

Practice went well despite unfavourable conditions, as they put it on the front row for race one as second-fastest.

They settled into second place from the flag, but deteriorating weather conditions prevented them from pushing on without risk of spinning off, so they came home in second for 20 points.

Conditions improved for Sunday’s race as the top six crews started in reverse order, placing Walmsley and Founds on row three of the grid .

A coming together of two outfits at the first corner saw the race re-started after the second warm-up lap.

But it was red-flagged on lap two after a French pairing crashed out.

The race was restarted once more over a shortened eight-lap distance, and as the leaders crossed the finishing line, Team Founds 72 had moved up to fourth.

By Park Corner on the second lap they had taken second place, only to be run wide by another driver.

Within a lap they were back in second and hunting down the offending driver.

By the start of lap four the leader had been pulled in and were closing him down into Hall bends when the leaders’ passenger made a mistake and was ejected from the outfit.

Team Founds 72 continued on to take the flag and a valuable 25 points.

They are next in action at Mallory Park in their final race before the famous Isle of Man TT races.

Team Founds 72 would like to thank Rod and Howard at R and Y motors, Marcus and Sharron Parkinson’s fish shop, Big Phil at Waldo, and Jim and Ann at Louth Building Supplies.

A very big thank-you to Kev and Lynne (Woodthorpe Bodyworks) for their help with Jevan’s racing and their paintwork on the bike.