Louth Snooker and Billiards League: Dales return to top spot

Louth Billiards and Snooker League sponsored by Faulkners Audio Visual and Domestic Appliances

Dales Poultry and Game returning to the summit in week of the season despite slipping up 7-5 away against PH Mountain Cardboard Services.

Tony Melin was the only difference between the sides in a close-fought match.

Moving into second place went Louth Travel Centre courtesy of an 8-4 victory against Kitchen Solutions, with Mark Parrinder and Henry McSpadden both winning.

Louth Volks World sit in third place after they beat NT Shaw Citroen 10-2, with Colin Stirton, Simon Godfrey, Steve Swallow and Keith Lewington all winning to complete the victory.

In this week’s other game, Louth Building Supplies drew 6-6 with Sibjon Builders.

Brian Lomas put the hosts in front only for Phil Williamson to level for the visitors.

* In Louth Billiards League, Moran Travel went clear at the top after beating the joint leaders Naulls and Dales 2-1.

Joe Tompkins and Ray Carlton gave the visitors an unassailable lead before Phil Marshall pulled a frame back for the hosts.

MA Stephensons Autos joined Naulls and Dales in second place after they won 2-1 away against ABC Riding Wear.

Lee Cook put the visitors in front, only for Terry Espin to level, but Ian Cook clinched victory for the visitors.