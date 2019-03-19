Louth Snooker and Billiards: Volks World grab top spot

Louth Billiards and Snooker League sponsored by Faulkners Audio Visual and Domestic Appliances

There were new leaders in the Conservative Club group of the Jubilee Snooker Knockout after Louth Volks World beat Dales Poultry and Game 10-2.

Keith Lewington, Simon Davison, Simon Overton and Colin Stirton completed a resounding win for the visitors in week six of the competition.

NT Shaw Citroen remained top of the Town and County Group despite an 8-4 defeat at home against Louth Building Supplies.

Derek Adlam, Geoff Fawcett and Pete Beeton all chalked up wins, but Andre Fisher managed a couple of consolation frames for the hosts.

In the group’s other game, Sibjon Builders beat Louth Travel Centre 8-4, with Steve Kemplay, Stan Larter and Dan Smith all winning for the visitors.

Lee Willoughby pulled two frames back for hosts.

n In the Billiards Knock-out, leaders ABC Riding Wear were beaten 2-1 by Naulls and Dales but still remain top.

Mark Pickard and Mark Parrinder put the hosts in front before Jez Swaby pulled back a consolation frame for the hosts.

Moran Travel stayed in second place after they beat MA Stephensons Autos 2-1, with Luke Howard and Joe Tompkins winning for the hosts.

But Andre Fisher managed to grab a frame for the visitors.