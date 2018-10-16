Louth Snooker League: Dales and Moran set the pace on green baize

As the Louth Snooker League reached the fifth week of its season, Dales Poultry and Game remained in top spot despite a 6-6 draw at Kitchen Solutions.

Craig Shaw put the visitors in front only for Russ Howard to level the game for the hosts.

Harness and Cooper Joiners moved into second place after they won 7-5 away to Louth Building Supplies.

Kyle Johnson put the hosts in front only for Mark Storey and Nick Bailey to reply and clinch victory for the visitors.

Moving down to third were PH Mountain Cardboard Services after their 8-4 home defeat to Louth Travel Centre.

Keith Selby and Mark Copeland were on form for the visitors.

NT Shaw Citroen also registered an 8-4 away win against Sibjon Builders.

Lee Cook, Scott Langdale and Keith Ingamells all won for the visitors, while Martin Kemplay pulled back two consolation frames for the hosts.

* In the Louth Billiards League, Moran Travel stayed top with a 2-1 win at home against Naulls and Dales.

Joe Tomkins put the hosts in front before Phil Marshall levelled the game, but Ray Charlton clinched the victory for the hosts.

In the week’s other game, MA Stephensons Autos won 3-0 at home against ABC Riding Wear.

Hayden Gavey, Craig Machin and Jack Westerby completed a fine clean sweep for the hosts.