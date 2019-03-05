Louth Snooker League: Dales and Shaw drop points but stay top

Into the fourth week of the Louth Jubilee Snooker Knockout, and NT Shaw Citroen remained top of the Town and Country Group after a 6-6 draw with Louth Travel Centre.

Terry Robinson and Brian Copeland put the hosts in front only for Scott Langdale and Craig Dixon to win their frames and level the game.

Still sitting top of the Conservative Club Group are Dales Poultry and Game despite a 9-3 defeat at home to Louth Building Supplies, with Derek Adlam, Pete Beeton and Ray Fawcett all winning.

Louth Volks World beat PH Mountain Cardboard Services 7-5, with Sean Fieldsend and Keith Lewington winning for the visitors, while Sid Bett managed a couple of consolation frames for the hosts.

In the other game of the week, Harness and Cooper Joiners beat Sibjon Builders 7-5, with Nick Bailey the only difference between the sides.

* In the Billiards Knockout, the new leaders are ABC Riding Wear after they beat previous leaders Moran Travel 3-0, with Mike Rice, Terry Espin and Kev Fenwick all winning.

Naulls and Dales beat MA Stephensons Autos 2-1, with Mark Storey and Phil Marshall both winning, but Ian Cook managed a consolation frame for the visitors.