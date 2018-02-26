Louth Snooker League: Dales crowned champions in final match

Dales Poultry and Game clinched the Louth Snooker League title in the final week of the season after they beat Warren’s Team 7-5.

Craig Shaw and Phil Marshall put the hosts in front only for Craig Machin to get his frames back, meaning the hosts still needed a point to become champions.

And Luke Howard finished off the job, winning his two frames before Dave Keogh won his two frames for the visitors as Warren’s Team finished third.

Top Lads had a fine finish to the season as they climbed the table to second place with an 8-4 victory away against Louth Building Supplies.

Sam Done and Matt Chandler both won for the visitors in a result which condemned the hosts to the wooden spoon.

Sibjon Builders finished in fourth place despite losing 8-4 against Louth Volks World.

Keith Lewington and Sean Fieldsend were on form for the hosts who ended the season in fifth.

PH Mountain Cardboard Services dropped all the way down to sixth place as they were without a fixture in the final week.

Louth Travel Centre finished in seventh after their 7-5 win against Kitchen Solutions who were 10th.

Keith Selby and Lee Willoughby won their frames for the hosts, while Chris Dalton pulled back two consolation frames for the visitors.

Harness and Cooper Joiners pipped NT Shaw Citroen to eighth spot after they won 8-4, with Nick Bailey, Pat O’Reilly and Andy Dunn all winning for the visitors.

Hayden Gavey got two frames back for the home team.

* The Louth Billiards League knockout got under way last week and the teams making the early running are Top Lads, Marris Carpets and ABC Riding Wear who all won 2-1.

Top Lads defeated MA Stephensons Autos as Warren Smith and Sam Mountain won for the hosts, and Andre Fisher replied for the visitors.

Marris Carpets also won at home, with Brian Copeland and Mark Parrinder both on the scoresheet, only for Mark Storey to secure a consolation frame.

ABC Riding Wear defeated Moran Travel, with Kev Fenwick and Mike Rice winning for the visitors before Bob Barnes claimed a frame back for the hosts.