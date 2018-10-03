Louth Snooker League: Dales go clear at the top

Dales Poultry and Game went clear at the top of the Louth Snooker League after they beat Sibjon Builders 8-4.

Dan Blythe, Craig Shaw and Phil Marshall all claimed victory in week four of the season, but Anthony Pridgeon got two frames back for the visitors.

Louth Volks World moved up to second after their 8-4 away win against Kitchen Solutions, with Colin Stirton and Lee Rankin both winning.

Currently sitting in third are PH Mountain Cardboard Services after they won 7-5 away against NT Shaw Citroen.

Pete and John Mountain were on form for the visitors before John Blythe pulled back two consolation frames for the hosts.

In the week’s other game, Louth Travel Centre beat Harness and Cooper Joiners 8-4 as Mark and Brian Copeland won for the hosts.

* In the Louth Billiards League, Naulls and Dales remain locked at the top with Moran Travel after they both won 2-1.

Naulls and Dales edged out ABC Riding Wear as Phil Marshall and Mark Parrinder earned a comeback 2-1 win after Kev Fenwick put the visitors in front.

Moran Travel won away against MA Stephensons Autos.

Joe Tomkins put the visitors in front before Lee Cook levelled for the hosts, but Luke Howard clinched the victory for the visitors.