Louth Snooker League: Dales Poultry stay top with narrow win

Louth Billiards and Snooker League

sponsored by Faulkners Audio Visual and Domestic Appliances

Dales Poultry and Game retained their place at the top of Louth Snooker League after week 11 thanks to a narrow 7-5 away win against Sibjon Builders.

Stan Larter put the hosts in front only for Craig Shaw and Mark Wilkinson to clinch the victory for the visitors.

Remaining in second are Harness and Cooper Joiners after they beat Louth Travel Centre 9-3.

Mark Storey, Pat O’Reilly, Michael Armstrong and Dave Revill did the damage for the hosts, but Ray Beszant got two consolation frames back for the visitors.

Sitting in fourth place are Louth Volks World after they drew 6-6 with Kitchen Solutions.

Chris Parker put the visitors in front, but Simon Overton drew the home team level.

In the week’s other game, NT Shaw Citroen saw off PH Mountain Cardboard Services 7-5.

Matt Chandler gave the hosts the advantage before Ian Cook and Scott Langdale hit back to clinch victory for the visitors.

* In Louth Billiards League, MA Stephensons Autos remain at the summit even though lost 2-1 away against Moran Travel.

Luke Howard and Joe Tompkins gave the hosts the win before Hayden Gavey managed a consolation frame for the visitors.

ABC Riding Wear dispatched Naulls and Dales 3-0, with Terry Espin, Mike Rice and Kev Fenwick completing a clean sweep for the hosts.