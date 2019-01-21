Louth Snooker League: Dales Poultry top going into final week

As the Louth Snooker League reached the penultimate week of its season, Dales Poultry and Game returned to the top of league with victory over PH Mountain Cardboard Services.

Luke Howard and Jez Swaby both hit form to give the home team a 7-5 win, but Tony Melin managed a couple of consolation frames for the visitors.

NT Shaw Citroen moved into second place after they won 7-5 against Louth Volks World.

Craig Gregory and Tom Garlick both claimed wins, only for Simon Overton to claim a couple of frames back in reply.

Kitchen Solutions beat Louth Travel Centre 9-3, with Chris Dalton, Paul Tunbridge and Rod Dodge all winning for the hosts.

In the other game of the week, Louth Building Supplies headed to Sibjon Builders cam returned 8-4 winners.

Kyle Johnson, Pete Beeton and Geoff Fawcett were all on form for the visitors, while Anthony Pridgeon pulled back two consolation frames for the hosts.

* In the Louth Billiards League, Moran Travel remained top despite falling to a 2-1 defeat against Naulls and Dales.

Sam Mountain and Phil Marshall came through for the visitors, but Ray Charlton managed a consolation frame for the hosts.

MA Stephensons Autos were the week’s other victors as they whitewashed ABC Riding Wear 3-0, with Chris Dixon, Lee Cook and Andre Fisher all chalking up wins.