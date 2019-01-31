Louth Snooker League: Dales retain title with Joiners draw

Louth Billiards and Snooker League sponsored by Faulkners Audio Visual and Domestic Appliances

Dales Poultry and Game retained their Louth Snooker League title after holding on for a draw in their final fixture of the season.

A 6-6 draw with joint second-placed team Harness and Cooper Joiners was enough to keep their hands on the league trophy.

Luke Howard and Sam Mountain were on song for the hosts, but Pat O’Reilly and Dave Revell managed to claim their frames for the visitors.

Also finishing in second place were Kitchen Solutions after they beat Sibjon Builders 8-4 which meant they were left holding the wooden spoon.

Craig Young, Russ Howard and Rod Dodge all won for the hosts, but Dave Johnson managed a couple of consolation frames for Sibjon.

Louth Travel Centre finished in fifth after seeing off seventh-placed Louth Volks World 8-4, with Keith Selby and Brian Copeland winning for the hosts.

PH Mountain Cardboard Services finished sixth after completing an 8-4 away win against Louth Building Supplies who finished eighth.

Pete, Dan and Sid Mountain all found form, but Brian Lomas managed to claw back two frames for the hosts.

* Moran Travel remained top of the Louth Billiards League after they fought back to beat second-placed MA Stephensons Auto 2-1.

Hayden Gavey put the visitors in front only for Joe Tompkins and Ray Charlton to clinch victory for the home team.

ABC Riding Wear defeated Naulls and Dales 2-1, with Terry Espin putting the hosts in front.

Mark Storey stepped up to draw the visitors level, but Kev Fenwick sealed victory in the decider.