Louth Snooker League: Dales stay at summit as top two slip up

Louth Billiards and Snooker League

sponsored by Faulkners Audio Visual and Domestic Appliances

Dales Poultry and Game stayed top of Louth Snooker League despite a 7-5 home defeat to Louth Travel Centre.

Keith Selby, Lee Willoughby and Edgar Osio all won for the visitors, but Phil Marshall and Mark Wilkinson got their frames back for the hosts.

Second-placed Harness and Cooper Joiners also slipped up, 9-3, at NT Shaw Citroen, with Hayden Gavey, Andre Fisher and Tom Garlick all winning for the hosts.

Louth Volks World and Louth Building Supplies are tied for third after the two aides slashed in week 10.

Building Supplies won 7-5, with Tom Evison the only difference between the sides.

Elsewhere, Kitchen Solutions drew 6-6 with PH Mountain Cardboard Services after Chris Parker won for the hosts and Sam Done replied for the visitors.

* In the billiards league, MA Stephensons Autos stayed top after beating ABC Riding Wear 2-1.

Kev Fenwick put the hosts ahead, but Hayden Gavey and Andre Fisher won it for the hosts.

Moran Travel moved in to a share for second with Naulls and Dales after they won 2-1.

Luke Howard put the hosts in front and Mark Storey levelled before Ray Charlton clinched victory.