Louth Snooker League: Dales stay out in front despite stalemate

Louth Billiards and Snooker League

sponsored by Faulkners Audio Visual and Domestic Appliances

As the Louth Snooker League moved into week 13 of the season, Dales Poultry and Game continued to set the pace after they drew 6-6 at home with Kitchen Solutions.

Luke Howard put the hosts in front only for Paul Tunbridge to level for the visitors.

Remaining in second are Harness and Cooper Joiners after they beat Louth Building Supplies 7-5, with Ieuan Bulliant the only difference between the sides.

NT Shaw Citroen moved into third place after they beat Sibjon Builders 11-1, after Hayden Gavey, Andre Fisher, Craig Machin, Tom Garlick and Keith Ingamells all hit form for the hosts.

Louth Travel Centre are currently sitting in fourth after they beat PH Mountain Cardboard Services 7-5.

Keith Selby and Edgar Osio both won for the hosts before Pete Mountain managed two consolation frames for the visitors.

* The Louth Billiards League have new leaders after Moran Travel beat Naulls and Dales 3-0.

Joe Tompkins, Ray Charlton and Luke Howard gave the visitors a whitewash win.

Moving down to second place are MA Stephensons Autos after they lost 2-1 against ABC Riding Wear.

Terry Espin put the hosts in front before Andre Fisher levelled, only for Kev Fenwick to clinch victory for the ABC.