Louth Snooker League: Harness and Cooper join Dales at top

Harness and Cooper Joiners are locked with Dales Poultry and Game at the top of the Louth Snooker League in week seven of the season after a draw.

They secured a 6-6 draw at home against Louth Volks World, with Mark Storey and Pat O’Reilly winning for the hosts, before Colin Stirton and Simon Overton levelled matters for the visitors.

Louth Travel Centre moved up to third after they won 7-5 away against Louth Building Supplies, thanks to wins from Brian Copeland and a walkover. Ray Fawcett got two frames back for the hosts.

NT Shaw Citroen and Kitchen Solutions are tied for fourth after Kitchen Solutions beat NT Shaw 8-4, Mark Wordley and Rod Dodge winning for the visitors. In the other game of the week, Sibjon Builders defeated PH Mountain Cardboard Services 8-4 as Dan and George Smith hit form for the hosts.

* In the Louth Billiards League, there are also co-leaders, with Moran Travel and Naulls and Dales both sitting top.

Moran Travel suffered a 3-0 defeat against ABC Riding Wear as Kev Fenwick, Terry Espin and Jez Swaby all won for the visitors.

Naulls and Dales took advantage with a 2-1 win at MA Stephensons Autos despite Lee Cook putting the hosts in front, only for Mark Storey and Phil Marshall to clinch victory for the visitors.