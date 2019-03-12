Louth Snooker League: Harness and Cooper take top spot

Having reached the fifth week of the Louth Snooker League Jubilee Knock-out, NT Shaw Citroen remained top of the Town and County Group after they beat Sibjon Builders.

Andre Fisher, Craig Dixon and Keith Ingamells all found form for the visitors in a 7-5 win, only for Phil Williamson and Graham Smith to get a few consolation frames back for the hosts.

Sitting second in the group are PH Mountain Cardboard Services after they drew 6-6 with Louth Travel Centre.

Sam Done and Sid Bett both won for the home team, but Brian Copeland and Jim Ingham also took their frames for the visitors to level the match.

There are new leaders of the Conservative Club Group after Harness and Cooper Joiners saw off Louth Building Supplies 8-4.

Nick Bailey and Mark Storey got on the scoreboard for the hosts.

Dales Poultry and Game slipped down to second after they were defeated 7-5 by Kitchen Solutions.

Chris Dalton and Russ Howard both scored wins for the hosts, while Phil Marshall managed two consolation frames for the visitors.

* In the Billiards Knock-out, ABC Riding Wear stayed at the summit after they won 2-1 away against MA Stephensons Autos.

Andre Fisher put the hosts in front, only for Terry Espin and Mike Rice to clinch a comeback victory for the visitors.

Sitting in second place are Moran Travel after their 2-1 win over Naulls and Dales.

Joe Tompkins and Luke Howard both claimed wins for the hosts, but Mark Storey managed a consolation frame for the visitors.