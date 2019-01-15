Louth Snooker League: Joiners top of the tree after Volks World stalemate

Louth Billiards and Snooker League sponsored by Faulkners Audio Visual and Domestic Appliances

In week 15 of the Louth Snooker League season, Harness and Cooper Joiners are sitting pretty at the top after they drew 6-6 away against Louth Volks World.

Simon Davison and Keith Lewington chalked up wins for the hosts only for Mark Storey and Ieaun Bullivant to level for the visitors.

NT Shaw Citroen held onto third place despite an 8-4 defeat against Kitchen Solutions, with Craig Young and Paul Tunbridge both winning for the hosts.

Louth Travel Centre drew 6-6 with Louth Building Supplies as Keith Selby and Brian Copeland won for the hosts before Geoff Fawcett and Brian Lomas drew the visitors level.

In the other game of week 15, PH Mountain Cardboard Services beat Sibjon Builders 8-4.

Sid Bett, Sam Done and Pete Mountain all found the winning touch, but Stan Larter managed two consolation frames for the visitors.

* In the Louth Billiards League, Moran Travel remained top of the tree even though they lost 2-1 against ABC Riding Wear.

Joe Tompkins put the hosts in front, but Kev Fenwick and Terry Espin clinched a comeback victory for the hosts.

In the remaining game played last week, Naulls and Dales saw off ABC Riding Wear 3-0.

Mark Storey, Phil Marshall and Sam Mountain all on to complete a clean sweep for the hosts.