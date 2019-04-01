Louth Snooker League: NT Shaw and ABC stay top despite defeats

A defeat was not enough to budge NT Shaw Citroen from top spot as the Louth Snooker League’s Jubilee Snooker Knock-out reached week eight.

They remained top of the Town and Country Group despite a 7-5 defeat against Louth Volks World who were led by wins for Simon Davison and Lee Rankin.

Malc Dixon managed a couple of consolation frames back for the hosts.

Moving into joint second place were Louth Building Supplies and PH Mountain Cardboard Services.

Louth Building Supplies drew 6-6 with Sibjon Builders as Kyle Johnson won for the hosts, but Steve Kemplay levelled matters for the visitors.

PH Mountain Cardboard Services overcame Dales Poultry and Game 8-4, with Sam Done, Jack Westerby and Dan Mountain all winning for the visitors before Phil Marshall nicked a couple of frames back for the home team.

Louth Travel Centre defeated Kitchen Solutions 8-4, with Keith Selby, Henry McSpadden and Mark Copeland winning for the hosts, while Chris Dalton earned a couple of frames for the visitors.

* In the Billiards Knock-out, leaders ABC Riding Wear suffered a 3-0 defeat against MA Stephensons Autos, but also remained top.

Jack Westerby, Andre Fisher and Hayden Gavey were all on form for the visitors.

Moran Travel won 2-1 away against Naulls and Dales, with Ray Charlton and Joe Tompkins putting the visitors in front before Phil Marshall claimed a consolation frame back for the hosts.