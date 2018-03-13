Louth Snooker League: NT Shaw motor into Jubilee Knockout lead

The Louth Snooker’s League’s Jubilee Knockout got under way last week and NT Shaw Citroen are setting the pace in the Town and Country Group.

They won 8-4 against Louth Building Supplies, with Brian Greenfield, Joe Hunt and Andre Fisher all winning for the hosts, while Derek Adlam pulled a couple of consolation frames back for the visitors.

Sibjon Builders drew 6-6 with PH Mountain Cardboard Supplies, with Phil Williamson and Anthony Pridgeon winning for the hosts only for Dan and Sid Mountain to level for the visitors.

Warren’s Team and Louth Travel Centre could also not be separated.

Warren Smith put the hosts in front, but Lee Willoughby levelled for the visitors.

In the Conservative Club Group the early pace-setters are Harness and Cooper Joiners after their fine 9-3 win at Dales Poultry and Game.

Dave Revell, Baz Dalton and Michael Armstrong were all on song for the visitors.

In the other game, Louth Volks World drew 6-6 with Kitchen Solutions.

Simon Davison and Sean Fieldsend put the hosts in front, but Paul Tumbridge and Craig Young levelled the scores for the visitors.

* In the Billiards Knockout, ABC Riding Wear remain in front after a 2-1 victory last week against Top Lads.

Terry Espin and Kev Fenwick both chalked up wins, but Sam Mountain got a consolation frame for the visitors in the only game of the opening week.

They followed this up with a 3-0 away win against Naulls and Dales, with Kev Fenwick, Terry Espin and Mike Rice all winning.

Sitting in third place are Marris Carpets after they defeated second-placed team Top Lads 2-1, with Pete Beeton and Mark Parrinder winning for the hosts and Matt Chandler replying for the visitors.

MA Stephensons Autos are in fourth place after they beat Moran Travel 2-1, with Craig Machin and Andre Fisher on song for the hosts, and Luke Howard earning a consolation frame for the visitors.