Louth Snooker League: NT Shaw set the pace in Jubilee KO

Moving into the seventh week of the Jubilee Snooker Knock-out, and NT Shaw Citroen remained top of the Town and Country Group after beating Kitchen Solutions.

Keith Ingamells and Tom Garlick were both on song in a 7-5 victory for the hosts, while Mark Wordley grabbed a couple of frame back for the visitors.

Sitting in second place are Louth Building Supplies after they beat Louth Travel Centre 7-5, with Ray Fawcett the only difference between the sides.

PH Mountain Cardboard Services moved up into third place after seeing off Sibjon Builders by the same scoreline.

Matt Chandler and Pete Mountain both chalked up wins for the visitors, but Anthony Pridgeon managed a couple of frames back for the hosts.

* In the Billiards Knock-out, still sitting top are ABC Riding Wear after they won 3-0 away against Moran Travel.

Kev Fenwick, Mike Rice and Jez Swaby all racked up wins in the visitors’ clean sweep.

MA Stephensons Autos fought back to beat Naulls and Dales 2-1.

Mark Parrinder put the visitors in front only for Hayden Gavey and Andre Fisher to complete the turnaround for the home team.