Louth Snooker League: NT Shaw strengthen Jubilee KO lead

In week three of the Jubilee Snooker Knockout, NT Shaw Citroen stayed top of the Town and Country Group after they beat third-placed Sibjon Builders 7-5.

Brian Greenfield, Ian Cook and Malc Dixon all won for the hosts, only for Steve Kemplay and Dave Johnson to get their frames for the visitors.

PH Mountain Cardboard Services moved up to second after they beat Louth Travel Centre 8-4, with Sid Mountain and Mark Thomas winning for the visitors.

In the week’s other game, Louth Building Supplies won 9-3 against Warren’s Team with Derek Adlam, Brian Lomas, Pete Beeton and Tony Byrne all winning. Craig Machin pulled two consolation frames back for his team.

There are joint leaders in the Conservative Club Group, with Kitchen Solutions and Louth Volks World tied at the top.

Kitchen Solutions drew 6-6 with Top Lads after each game finished in a draw, while Louth Volks World beat Harness and Cooper Joiners 9-3, with Simon Davison, Simon Godfrey and Colin Stirton all winning for the visitors.

* In the Billiards Knockout, ABC Riding Wear remained top despite a 2-1 defeat against Marris Carpets.

Pete Beeton and Mark Parrinder were on song for the hosts, only for Jez Swaby to get a consolation frame for the visitors.

Top Lads beat Moran Travel 2-1, with Ray Charlton putting the hosts in front before Sam Mountain and Matt Chandler complete a comeback win for the visitors.

In the week’s other games, Naulls and Dales beat MA Stephensons Autos 2-1, with Pat O’Reilly and Andy Dunn putting the visitors in front, and Hayden Gavey earning a consolation frame for the hosts.