Louth Snooker League: Sibjon amd Shaw lock horns at summit

Week two of the Louth Snooker league Jubilee Knockout served up joint leaders in the Town and Country Club Group.

NT Shaw Citroen were held to a 6-6 draw against Louth Travel Centre, with Pete Willoughby putting the hosts in front only for Keith Ingamells to level the scores for the visitors.

Sibjon Builders joined them at the summit after they won 8-4 away against Louth Building Supplies.

Steven and Martin Kemplay both won for the visitors.

In the other game this week, PH Mountain Cardboard Services drew 6-6 with Warren’s Team.

Jack Westerby and Sid Bett got on the scoreboard for the hosts only for Tom Garlick and Craig Machin to draw the visitors level.

In the Conservative Club group, there are new leaders, with Kitchen Solutions sitting top after they beat Dales Poultry and Game 7-5.

Russ Howard and Chris Parker found form for the hosts before Jez Swaby pulled back two consolation frames for the visitors.

Top Lads started their campaign with an 8-4 victory against Louth Volks World, with Matt Chandler and Henry McSpadden winning for the hosts.

* In the Billiards Knock-out, ABC Riding Wear stayed top despite a 2-1 defeat against MA Stephensons Autos.

Mike Rice put the hosts in front, only for Hayden Gavey and Brian Greenfield to clinch victory for the visitors.

Marris Carpets moved up into third place after they won 2-1 away against Moran Travel.

Darren Merry and Mark Parrinder gave the visitors an unassailable lead before Ray Charlton managed a consolation frame for the hosts.

Henry McSpadden put Top Lads in front against Naulls and Dales, but Andy Dunn and Phil Marshall clinched a 2-1 victory for the visitors.