Louth Snooker League: Sibjon and PH Mountain through in Knockout

PH Mountain Cardboard Services and Sibjon Builders went through to the final stages of the Louth Snooker League’s Jubilee Snooker Knockout after topping the Town and Country Club Group.

PH Mountain defeated Louth Building Supplies 7-5, with Sam Done and John Mountain winning for the hosts and Tom Evison managing a couple of frames for the visitors.

Sibjon went through after a 10-2 win, with Phil Williamson, Martin Kemplay, and Graham and Dan Smith all on song for the home team.

In the Conservative Club Group, there are two games left for Harness and Cooper Joiners, but they look likely to go through after they beat Dales Poultry and Game 8-4.

Andy Dunn, Michael Armstrong and Nick Bailey all found form, while Phil Marshall managed to claim a couple of consolation frames back for the visitors.

Also looking like qualifying are Louth Volks World after they beat Louth Travel Centre 7-5.

Paul Pearson and Colin Stirton both won for the hosts, and Henry McSpadden managed to claw back a couple of frames for the visitors.

* In the Billiards League Knock-out, remaining top were ABC Riding Wear after they beat Naulls and Dales 2-1.

Kev Fenwick and Jez Swaby both came out on top, but Mark Storey claimed a frame back for the hosts.

MA Stephensons Autos moved up to tied second after they pipped Moran Travel 2-1.

Hayden Gavey and Ian Cook completed the win for the hosts, only for Luke Howard to manage a consolation frame for the visitors.