Louth Snooker League: Three-way tie as new season begins

Louth Snooker League began a new season last week with three teams setting the early pace: Dales Poultry and Game, Harness and Cooper Joiners, and Kitchen Solutions who all won 7-5.

Dales beat NT Shaw Citroen, with Craig Shaw the only difference between the two sides.

Harness and Cooper saw off PH Mountain Cardboard Services, with Dave Revell and Nick Bailey winning for the visitors, while Dan Mountain pulled two frames back for the hosts.

Kitchen Solutions beat Louth Building Supplies, with Jordan Tunbridge, Rod Dodge and Keith Aston winning for the hosts, and Derek Adlam and Tom Evison both on form to make the scoreline more respectable.

In the week’s other game, Louth Volks World drew 6-6 with Sibjon Builders.

Mark Pickard, Steve Swallow and Colin Stirton put the hosts on top, only for Phil Williamson, Martin and Steve Kemplay to level the match for the visitors.

* In the Louth Billiards League, Moran Travel and MA Stephensons Autos sit top after 2-1 wins.

Moran Travel beat ABC Riding Wear, with Luke Howard putting the hosts in front before Mike Rice replied, but Joe Tomkins clinched victory for the hosts.

MA Stephensons Autos edged past Naulls and Dales, with Hayden Gavey and Andre Fisher winning for the hosts, and Phil Marshall getting his frame back for the visitors.