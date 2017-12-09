Louth Swimming Club join Save a Life campaign

BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Save a Life Campaign came to Louth recently through the support of Louth Swimming Club.

The move came about after Lisa Roscoe, a parent of two swimmers with the club, heard about the campaign and thought it would be an excellent chance for swimmers to receive compression only CPR (cardiopulmonary respiratory) training.

Trying compression only CPR (cardiopulmonary respiratory) EMN-170712-085143002

The Save a Life Campaign is an initiative supported by St John Ambulance and BBC Radio Lincolnshire after one of their newsreaders collapsed while out running.

More than 70 swimmers and parents turned out for training, giving Peter Howie, local volunteer manager, and Timothy Hirst, of St John Ambulance, a busy evenings.

The training was very hands on, with all those attending being taught what to do in the event of collapse and having the opportunity to practice their new CPR skills.

Lisa explained: “I felt it was important that everyone, including children, should be given the opportunity to receive this training, which could help save the life of a family member, friend or a complete stranger.”

Louth Swimming Club were fully supportive of Lisa’s idea and Kate Thompson, Louth SC head coach, helped her to organise the event, ensuring time was made available in the club’s busy schedule.

Club chairman Bob Wells congratulated Lisa and Kate on ensuring swimmers were given the chance to learn this valuable lifesaving skill.

He also thanked Magna Vitae Meridian Leisure Centre who kindly donated the use of a room and Peter and Tim for giving up their Sunday evening to deliver the training.