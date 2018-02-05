Louth Swimming Club toasts year of achievement

A capacity crowd filled the town hall ballroom as Louth Swimming Club held their 32nd Club Championships Presentation Night.

The club’s head coach and team manager Kate Thompson, assisted by vice-chairman and coach, Matthew Clarke, did a stunning job in organising an event of this magnitude, supported by the team of coaches, officials, poolside assistants and administration personnel.

Club chairman Bob Wells compered the evening, and thanked all the poolside team for their passion and commitment, as well as the tireless committee and everyone involved in the club’s continued progression.

This year Louth swimmers produced a staggering amount of personal best times, and new or improved county qualifying times; a fabulous achievement by all the swimmers.

The evening, organised by Louise Jeanes and her fundraising team, started with a meal, organised by Mark Swaby with help from Tracy Robinson and Sarah Richardson, followed by the presentations, fundraising raffle draw and auction by Russ Jeanes.

The event ran like clockwork, leaving ample time for everyone to let off steam at the disco finale.

The presentations were made by the Louth SC coaching staff and the deputy mayor, Coun. George Horton.

This year several tables were sponsored by individuals. Thanks to Steve Wright; Caroline Scott, Conor Buckley and family, Jenna Twilton – The Book Fair, Jenny Carter and Michael Burke Consultancy.

Club Championships Most Points Winners –

9/U Boys (Hamlyns Jewellers): William Taylor. 9/U Girls (West Trophy): Grace Twilton. 10/11yrs Boys (McFarland Trophy): Jack Lea. 10/11yrs Girls (Louth Garden Centre): Kaitlyn Gifford. 12/13yrs Boys (Ray Farrow): Reuben Haywood. 12/13yrs Girls (Williams Challenge): Phoebe Payne. 14/15yrs Boys (Tunnicliffe Shield): Tom Scott. 14/15yrs Girls (Sandy Shield): Katie Roscoe. 16/Over Boys (Bexon Shield): Owen Hall. 16/Over Girls (Travers Trophy): Sofie Schneider. Most PBs at the County Championships (Helen West Trophy): Phoebe Payne.

Fastest Boy (James Pollitt Trophy): Owen Hall (400m freestyle).

Fastest Girl (Long Distance Award): Sophie Schneider (400m freestyle).

Special Awards –

Most Improved – Skills (Colour Graphix): Effie Kennedy. Most Improved – Development (Gj Drew And Partners): George Billington. Most Improved – Performance (Wells Family): Poppy Jacklin. Works Hard – Skills (Sandy Bell): Jack Brown. Works Hard – Development (Nottingham Shield): Evie Wright. Works Hard – Performance (Scaman): Chloe Bradley. Best Newcomer (Bridge Mcfarland): Jake Adams. Most Promising Swimmer (Prestwood): Tom Scott. Club Coaches’ Award (Haywood): Izzy Leggate.

Swimming Personalities of the Year Awards (As Voted For By Peers) –

Skills (Polly Sheard Memorial Shield): Charlie Jeans. Development (Rose Stanhope Shield): Harvey Phillips. Performance (Steve Armstrong Shield): Eloise Burke. Masters Award (Russ Gardner): Adam Croy. Seniors Award (Adam Mohammed): Sofie Schneider. Club Award: Jevon George-Jones.

Best All-Rounders –

Junior Swimmer 12 Yr And Under (New Conoco Trophy): Phoebe Payne. Senior Swimmer 13 Yr And Over (New Conoco Trophy): Owen Hall.

Club Captains/Vice-Captains –

Girls’ Captain: Eloise Burke. Girls’ Vice-Captain: Katie Roscoe. Girls’ Junior Vice-Captain: Libby Doubleday.

Boys’ Captain: Owen Hall. Boys’ Vice-Captain: Tom Scott. Boys’ Junior Vice-Captain: Reuben Heywood.