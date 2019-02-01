Louth Swimming Club top performers rewarded at awards night

Another capacity crowd filled the town hall ballroom as Louth Swimming Club held their Club Championships Presentation Night.

Head coach Kate Thompson and membership secretary Catherine Billington did a great job with the organisation, surrounded by the team of coaches, officials and poolside assistants.

Club chairman Bob Wells compered the evening, and thanked all of the poolside team for their passion and commitment as well as the tireless committee, and everyone involved in the club’s continued progression.

This year’s event showcased a staggering amount of personal bests as well as new or improved county qualifying times.

The festivities began with dinner followed by presentations, a fundraising raffle draw and auction, and culminated with a disco.

Kate Thompson, Charlotte Elliott-Wright and Tracy Robinson made the many presentations run like clockwork, all done with a minute to spare.

The club thanked Gary Spencer, of Europa Industries of Louth, for their continued support as main sponsor, as well as Libertas, Caravan Electrical Services, Automate and Universal Highways as table sponsors, and Darren Phillips for providing the balloons for each table.

Club Championships Most Points Winners (with trophy sponsors) –

9/U Boys (Hamlyns Jewellers): Finley Scott; 9/U Girls (West Trophy): Helena Field; 10/11yrs Boys (McFarland Trophy): Jake Adams; 10/11yrs Girls (Louth Garden Centre): Olivia Anstey; 12/13yrs Boys (Ray Farrow): Reuben Haywood; 12/13yrs Girls (Williams Challenge): Phoebe Payne; 14/15yrs Boys (Tunnicliffe Shield): Tom Scott; 14/15yrs Girls (Sandy Shield): Chloe Bradley; 16/Over Boys (Bexon Shield): Owen Hall; 16/Over Girls (Travers Trophy): Beth Gaskell.

Most PBs (Helen West Trophy): Luke Brumpton and George Ellis.

Fastest Boy 400m freestyle (James Pollitt Trophy): Solomon Willmington. Fastest Girl 400m freestyle (Long Distance Award): Katie Roscoe.

Club Championship Special Awards, as nominated by peers (with trophy sponsors):

Most Improved – Skills (Colour Graphix): Henry Buckley; Most Improved – Development (GJ Drew And Partners): Luke Brumpton; Most Improved – Performance (Wells Family): Lily Atkins.

Works Hard/Good Attitude In Training – Skills (Sandy Bell): Mathew Thompkinson; Works Hard/Good Attitude In Training – Development (Nottingham Shield): William Taylor; Works Hard/Good Attitude In Training – Performance (Scaman): George Billington.

Best Newcomer (Bridge McFarland): Helena Field. Most Promising Swimmer (Prestwood): Harvey Phillips. Club Coaches Award (Haywood): Phoebe Payne.

Swimming Personality Of The Year – Skills (Polly Sheard Memorial Shield): Finley Scott; Swimming Personality Of The Year – Development (Rose Stanhope Shield): Harvey Phillips; Swimming Personality Of The Year – Performance (Steve Armstrong Shield): Lotti Wright.

Best All-Round Junior Swimmer 12 and Under (Conoco Trophy): Ruby Waring; Best All Round Senior Swimmer 13 and Over (Conoco Trophy): Tom Scott.

Masters Award (Russ Gardner): Susan Schneider.

Seniors Award (Adam Mohammed): Beth Gaskell.

Club Award: Victoria Patch.

Club Captains – Girls: Katie Roscoe; Vice-Captain: Gabbie Spencer; Junior Vice-Captain: Chloe Bradley.

Boys: Tom Scott; Vice-Captain: George Billington; Junior Vice-Captain: Solomon Wilmington.