Louth Tennis Centre named county’s top club at Lincs LTA Awards

Louth Tennis and Sports Centre was named the county’s top club as it picked up a host of prizes at the annual Lincolnshire LTA Awards on Saturday evening.

The Scarborough Road club collected five awards at the county presentation night held at The Showroom, in Lincoln, chief among them the Club of the Year award which recognises participation as well as achievement.

Ed Allinson was named Coach of the Year and also won the Team Captain prize. Picture: www.jessicanugentphotography.co.uk EMN-190204-090226002

The club caters for the youngest players through mini tennis programmes, through to junior and adult squads and has enjoyed success across the board last year, but also caters for social tennis.

Managing director Geoff Allinson said: “We think we have deserved the award for a few years and had given up hope, but it’s nice to win it for the first time.”

Louth head coach Ed Allinson took home two awards as Coach of the Year and the team Captain’s prize after leading Lincolnshire to promotion to the top group in the national Men’s Winter County Cup for the first time.

The nine-man Lincolnshire squad featured four players from Louth TC.

Penny Daniel was Volunteer of the Year. Picture: www.jessicanugentphotography.co.uk EMN-190204-090250002

International player Jane Hunter picked up the award for Senior Performance of the Year after winning a major ITF Grade One over 50s singles tournament, as well as an ITF over 50s doubles title in France.

Jane is ranked third in the world for over 50s ladies doubles and is set to captain the England over 50s women’s team at a home nations tournament in Dublin later this month.

And finally Penny Daniel took home the Volunteer of the Year prize to cap a prolific evening for the Louth club.