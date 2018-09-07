Louth Tennis Centre toasts its county champions

Louth Tennis Centre had a fantastic week at the Lincolnshire County Championships.

It was a particularly prolific week for Ryan Scaman who became under 14s boys’ singles champion, finished runner-up in the under 16s boys’ singles, and won the boys’ under 14s doubles title with Harrison Tuite.

The pair pipped clubmates Will Dunning and Max Jones in the final.

Louth club member Matt Gedney landed the under 18 boys’ singles crown and almost made it a double as runner-up in the men’s singles.

The under 8s age group was also particularly strong for Louth with Oscar Ess claiming the boys’ singles title, with Alex Tuite in third and George Dyson finishing fifth, while Sam Carter won three of his six matches to come 15th.