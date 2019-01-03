Louth Tri Club clock up the kilometres

Louth Triathlon Club’s final event of last year – 10K The Day Away – saw competitors run as many 10k loops throughout daylight hours as possible.

Each beginning on the hour, a total of 31 runners from Grimsby, Cleethorpes, Horncastle, Wragby, Cleethorpes Triathlon Club, Louth Athletic Club, and Louth Triathlon Club ran 411 miles between them during the course of the day.

Louth Tri Club’s Martin Ball and Cleethorpes Tri Club’s Mark Crellin managed six loops each, or 36 miles, with Mark vowing to return next year and complete the maximum eight.

Both Debbie Watt and Rob Kisby ran their first-ever marathon distance, and many other runners, including Nicole Evison, ran further than they had done before.

Horncastle’s Robin Harrison completed four loops on what was his 390th consecutive day of running (six-and-a-half-miles every day).

Robin is raising funds for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and will continue to run every day until May.

No-one managed the potential eight loops, setting the challenge for next year.

* To find out more about Louth Triathlon Club, visit their website at louthtriclub.co.uk or go along to their open day at Meridian Leisure Centre on Saturday from 9.30am to 11.30am.