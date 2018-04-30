Louth Tri Club out in force at Midlands Series

Louth Tri Club members were in action last weekend at the second round of the Midland Sprint Series as well as Brigg Sprint Triathlon.

Christine Giles produced an age group win at Brigg in a time of 1hr 13min 16secs.

Kerry Drewery with her Midlands age group prize EMN-180430-094503002

An impressive 20-strong Louth Tri group headed to Lincoln for the Midland Series event, held at the David Lloyd Centre, while many supporters braved the cool April temperatures.

It was Daniela Dumitrescu’s first competition, and she produced a very strong finish in 1hr 30min 52secs, while there were further age group wins for both Kerry Drewery (1.11.40) and Martin Ball (1.04.31).

The club will now look ahead to the final event of the series, run at Woodhall Spa on Sunday, June 17.