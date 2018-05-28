Louth triathletes qualify for European Championships

A total of 11 Louth Triathlon Club athletes made their way to a very hot Holme Pierrepont, Nottingham to compete in a festival of triathlon.

On the Saturday, eight club members took part in the Sprint Triathlon, the final qualifying event for the ETU European Championships.

Harriet Johnson and John Sharp were both successful in qualifying for the championships which will be held in Strathclyde on August 11.

The following day, three Louth competitors competed in the Outlaw Half involving a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike and a 13.1-mile run. This was to be Duncan Worrell’s first race at the middle distance and he came home in an impressive time of 5hr 19min 54secs.

On the other side of the country, Christine Giles represented Louth at Southport, in the first qualifying event for next year’s European Championships.

And on the same weekend at Grafham Water, two Louth athletes competed in the middle-distance triathlon where another newcomer to the distance, Mark Atkinson, completed in a brilliant time of 4hr 38min 17secs.

Here, Ross McGregor won the aquabike event in 2hr 59min 39secs to cap a very busy weekend for the club.