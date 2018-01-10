Louth Triathlon Club goes international

A Louth sports club is inviting newcomers to join their successful ranks after a phenomenal season of international call-ups.

A fantastic year for Louth Triathlon Club saw 12 of its members qualify to represent Great Britain at the European and World Championships.

The group - which comprised Katie and Martin Ball, Glenn Bonner, Jon Bromfield, Richard Conway, Kerry Drewery, Christine Giles, Steve Hunt, Harriet Johnson, Ross McGregor, John Sharp and Laura Stott-Allworthy – competed in a wide range of disciplines from duathlon and triathlon.

The distances range from sprint to middle and long distance which equate to around 400m up to 2.4-mile swim, 15 to 112 miles bike, and three to 26.2-mile run.

If you feel inspired by this group of talented local athletes, Louth Tri Club meet at the Meridian Leisure Centre.

The club has more than 60 members and caters for triathletes from absolute novice through to those representing Great Britain in various age group categories, in a friendly and relaxed environment.

For more details of training times, visit www.louthtriclub.co.uk or their Facebook page.