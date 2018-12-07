Louth Triathlon Club hosts annual awards evening

Louth Triathlon Club members finally let their hair down after a successful season at the club’s annual presentation evening, with awards up for grabs in several categories.

Daniela Dumitrescu picked up the awards for Best Newcomer, while Kerry Drewery was named Best Female Triathlete.

The Best Male Triathlete award went to Richard Conway, and Nicole Evison walked away with the Coaches Award.

The Chairman’s Award was shared jointly between Mags and Sean Hutchings.

Mags said: “We are blown away to be given this award; it is a pleasure to be part of this fantastic club.”

* If you feel spurred on and wish to give triathlon a go, and pick up next year’s newcomer’s award, contact Louth Tri Club via their website at www.louthtriclub.co.uk